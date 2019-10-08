Shades of lipstick

this is me, kyline

Kyline Alcantara

HEY, there! It’s me again. Last week, ilan sa mga ­co-star ko sa “Black ­Lipstick” (oh, BTW, it’s now showing in ­theaters nationwide, please do watch it and support our film), tinalakay nila kung ano ‘yung ginagamit nilang cosmetics sa kani-kanilang mukha na nakadadagdag ng ­ganda-points.

As promised, itutuloy natin ito ngayong Wednesday.

Para sa aking ina (she plays Luisa Torres-Valderama in the movie) at beteranang aktres na si Ms. Snooky Serna, all she needs daw is a plain ­lipstick. Kuwento niya, ­“Basically, I just want a clean face. I don’t go to the derma that much.”

Patuloy ni Ms. Snooky, “I just wash my face with cetaphil. That’s all the routine I do and then ‘yung ­go-to ko naman is lipstick. For me, that brightens up my face. So, it’s just a plain lipstick and I have this particular brand that I use na all-in-one na.”

Kung inaakala ­nating mga babae lang ang ­mahihilig sa make-up, may mga kasamahan din ­naman tayo sa showbiz na mga lalaki na gumagamit din nito.

Let’s hear it from Migo Adecer, isa sa leading man ko sa “Black Lipstick” at kilala bilang Kapuso hunk.

Sabi niya, “I don’t ever use the color black ­(lipstick) pero sa industry natin kailangan… ‘yung iba gusto foundation but I only use powder. Kasi ­masyadong heavy sa akin ‘yung foundation.”

Para naman kay ­Manolo Pedrosa, “As you all know, guys, my brow is life. That’s all.”

May paliwanag din ­naman ang aming ­direktor na si direk Julius Ruslin ­Alfonso kung gumagamit ba siya ng lispstick or foundation or anything on his face.

Tugon ni direk ­Julius sa tanong, “Nothing about cosmetic naman. For the past 3 years, I’m always into blue. It brings me joy. ­Masaya ako kapag blue, ­happy blue.”

“Okay sa akin kahit walang inilalagay ­masyado kasi for me, hindi naman ako mahilig sa pagme-make-up. Pinaka-comfortable ako ‘yung natural lang. Hindi po ako ‘yung tipo na super-colorful. For me, I think, I will feel more confident if it’s very ­little, subtle, like that,” paliwanag naman ni Nella Marie Dizon na gumaganap sa movie bilang isa sa mean girls.

Last but not the least, itong si Angel Guardian (as Aya). “Actually, I’ll be ­honest. Hindi maganda ‘yung skin ko so, hindi ko kayang lumabas na ­hindi nagko-conceal kasi ­siyempre parang hindi ako confident na parang may pimples ako, ganyan, pero kapag wala akong pimples I’m good with highlighter and then mahilig din akong mag-experiment sa ­make-up. Mahilig din akong mag-eye shadows etc. pero right now, concealer talaga.”

So there you go. Ang ilang ­sikreto ng mga ­kasamahan ko sa “Black ­Lipstick” na produced by Obra ­Cinema. Again, it’s ­showing na ­today at say nga ni direk Julius, the movie tackles issues like online bullying and what happens after that.

In the meantime, magpapaalam na muna ako. Next week tsikahan ulit tayo lalo na sa ­pinost kong series of photos ­taken a year ago tungkol sa acne breakouts. It’s true, ­na-experience ko ito at totoo ring may mga nam-bully sa akin.

Ciao for now! See you next week. God bless us all. Labyu, my dear ­sunflowers!