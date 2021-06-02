Sey ng mga follower: Kris mas bagay kay Gideon Pena kesa Mark Leviste

Ang daming ‘nahiwagaan’ sa bulaklak na natanggap ni Kris Aquino, na pinost niya sa Instagram. Unang tanong nga, kanino, o sinong boylet kaya ang nagpadala ng bulaklak na `yon?

“His card said ‘I don’t need a special occasion to thank you’.

“I think that’s a reminder for all of us, to always be grateful for the people who love us unconditionally and accept us for all we are, and all we’re not…

“We all deserve to love & be loved – I think we all need that reminder everyday,” sabi ni Kris.

Agree naman ang mga fan ni Kris, dahil para sa kanila, deserve naman talaga ni Kris ang magmahal, at mahalin uli.

Sey ni Lenny Mendoza, “You deserve to be loved Kris because you are lovable person, aside from being a good person at heart.”

Hirit naman ni Teresita Plantas, “I agree mam Kris, stay safe and beautiful always! Love you mam Kris, Josh, Bimby.”

Sey ni Mau, “You deserved po all the best mam.”

At pahaya nga ni Analissa, “You are right Kris we should be thankful for all the graces we received.”

At siyempre, inabangan ng mga fan ang mga kasunod na post ni Kris sa socmed, dahil feeling nila ay iri-reveal din nito ang identity ng lalaking nagpadala ng bulaklak sa kanya.

Pero, sa kasunod na IG post ni Kris, nagulantang ang mga fan niya. Kasama na kasi ni Kris sa hapag kainan (sa BGC condo) sina Atty. Gideon Pena, at Vice-Governor Mark Leviste, bukod pa siyempre sa anak niyang si Bimby.

“@attygideon & I have both gotten our first doses of our vaccine. My doctors chose AstraZeneca as my safest option. But we are still masked and we’re all taking the necessary precautions (new cases reported today are still 5,177)…

“Thank you for the visit & the food Vice Gov @markleviste, although I believe you should get your vaccine soonest because you’re not just protecting yourself, you must get your vaccine for the safety of your constituents, friends, family, and loved ones. Agree?” say ni Kris.

Pero, ang mas nakakaloka, dahil sa photo na `yon, kanya-kanyang boto ang mga follower ni Kris, kung sino ba ang mas bet nila na maging jowa ni Kris, si Atty. Gideon Pena ba, o si Vico Gov. Mark Leviste ba?

At dahil mas sanay na makita si Kris na kasama si Atty. Pena, mas lamang talaga ang boto nila sa abugado para kay Kris.

Tetay nirekomenda pagpapaturok

Anyway, isa sa ikinatuwa nila ay ang pagpapabakuna na ni Kris. Mas lumakas daw ang loob nila na magpaturok na rin.

Dahil kung si Kris nga raw na alam naman ng lahat na may problema sa kalusugan ay nagpaturok na, bakit nga naman daw sila aayaw pa?

Sabi ni Josef, “Thanks for posting this. At least people would have more confidence on the vaccine. Thanks for using your platform to educate and influence!”

Giit naman ni Victoria, “K. Tuloy na ang pa-vaccine namin ng asawa ko dahil naniniwala kami kay madam Kris. Salamat.”

At sabi ni Chloe, “Magandang example ka po Miss Kris. Thank you for promoting vaccination, and it’s benefits. Kasi para sa atin din naman ito.”Ang inaabangan na lang nila ay ang mga kasunod na IG post ni Kris tungkol naman sa naging ‘effect’ ng bakuna na `yon sa kanya.