Serye ng pagsabog sa Lanao, klinaro ng AFP

Nagbigay ng paglilinaw ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) kaugnay sa impormasyon hinggil sa mga serye ng pagsabog katulad ng nangyari sa Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

“The information that has been coming out lately about areas that have had some series of explosion…these are not series of explosions by the way but isolated cases…and we’d like to clarify that because of the hundreds of unexploded ordnance in the area, we believe that these could have been among those that have been in the area for quite some time,” paliwanag ni AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., sa Mindanao Hour briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Aniya, ang “changing weather patterns” sa Marawi City kung saan nakakaranas ng mga pag-ulan nitong mga nakaraang araw at ang “potential changes of static electricity” sa lugar ang posibleng nag-trigger sa ilang “unexploded ordnance” para sumabog.

Ito aniya ang dahilan ng mga napaulat na mga insidente ng pagsabog.