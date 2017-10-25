Sereno yayariin bago mag-Pasko

Sisikapin ng House Committee on Justice na madesisyonan at tapusin ang pagdinig sa impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno bago ang Christmas break ng Kamara.

“‘Yung kay Chief Justice Sereno ay magsisimula na kami d’yan pag-resume ng session… magsisimula kaming magpatawag na ng mga witnesses at saka mag-subpoena ng mga ebidensiya again i-substantiate ang mga allegation in the complaint before we vote on probable cause.

The whole month of November and December ‘yung mga session days po namin because we intend to finish it before we take a break for Christmas,” sabi ni Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali na siyang committee chairman.