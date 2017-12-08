Sereno sa Judiciary: Magtrabaho lang kayo

Hinikayat ni Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno ang mga miyembro ng Hudikatura na magpokus lamang sa kanilang tungkulin sa kabila ng kinakaharap niyang impeachment.

“To the men and wo­men of the judiciary. Please continue focus on your work. Nothing should distract us. There is much to be done for this country,” ayon sa talumpati ni Sereno sa ginanap na 14th Metrobank Foundation Professorial Chair Lecture sa SC.

Sinabi ni Sereno na dapat na walang maging sagabal at maging maayos ang pagtatrabaho tulad ng mga nakalipas na panahon dahil ang bansa ay umiiyak ng hustisya.

Ang panawagan ay ginawa ni Sereno kasunod ng pagtestigo ni Associate Justice Teresita de Castro at iba pang matataas na opisyal ng SC sa impeachment proceedings ng House committee on justice kung saan tatlo hanggang apat na ma­histrado ang posible pang tumestigo sa susunod na linggo.

Ayon pa kay Sereno, importante na magmanman, manood at bantayan ang kalayaan, integridad at dignidad ng hudikatura.

“It is most important to me that the dignity and independence of the judiciary is preserved. And that has been the principle I have been observing in my conduct in all of these times,” punto pa ni Sereno.