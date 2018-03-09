Sereno binigyan ng pagkakataon ng Kamara pero nanahimik

Nilinaw ni House Majority Floor Leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Fariñas na binigyan ng pagkakataon ng Kamara si Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno na humarap sa impeachment hearings pero mas pinili nitong manahimik.

“Now we go to the impeachment of the current Chief Justice. Naka-labing walong hearing na po tayo… and the Chief Justice was given every opportunity to present her side. But she chose not to,” pahayag ni Fariñas.

Inimbitahan si Sereno ng Kamara na dumalo sa pagdinig para sagutin ang mga alegasyon pero hindi ito dumalo at sa halip ay nagpadala ng kanyang verified answer.

Ang mga abogado lamang nito ang nagmiron sa mga isinagawang pagdinig.

Matatandaan na inihain ni Atty. Larry Gadon ang impeachment complaint laban kay Sereno at inakusahan ng culpable violation of the Constitution, graft, betrayal of public trust, at other high crimes.

Umaabot sa 27 ang mga alegasyon ni Gadon.

Samantala, kasabay ng botohan ng probable cause ng impeachment complaint laban kay Sereno ay itinulak ni Fariñas ang pagbuo ng isang ‘small working body’ na bubuoin ng vice chairmen ng House Committee on Justice na magbabalangkas ng committee report ng impeachment complaint kabilang na ang Articles of Impeachment.

“I move that the committee cons­tituted be given until Wednesday, March 14 to submit its report before this same body… this shall serve as notice to members,” sabi ni Fariñas na isa sa mga bumoto ng ‘yes’ sa probable cause.