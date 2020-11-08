Serbian bilib kay Ravena

Sulit!

‘Yan ang gustong iparating ni Branislav Vicentic hinggil kay Ferdinand ‘Thirdy’ Ravena III na impresibo ang ‘binyag’ sa 5th Japan B.League 2020-21 elims kontra Shimane Susanoo Magic sa Yonago Industrial Gymnasium sa Yonago, Tottori, Japan nitong Sabado.

Kumpiyansa ang San-En NeoPhoenix coach sa three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion dahil halos lahat ng galawan ay alam ng 23-year-old, 6-foot-2 Ilonggo cager nang maging isa sa susi Ravena sa pag-alpas ng team laban sa Shimane, 83-82.

“He is one of our excellent players and you can see it with his talent. He knows almost everything,” anang Serbian mentor, na bumilib sa pambato ng ‘Pinas dahil sa kabila ng pressure ay naigapang ang laro.

“Today, he was under pressure with his first professional game and he showed everything,” dugtong pa ni Vicentic kay Ravena na nagbaon ng 13 points at tig-2 rebounds at assists. “I’m so happy that his debut is with a win.” (Aivan Denzel Episcope)