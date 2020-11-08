Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Serbian bilib kay Ravena

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 1

Sulit!

‘Yan ang gustong iparating ni Branislav Vicentic hinggil kay Ferdinand ‘Thirdy’ Ravena III na impresibo ang ‘binyag’ sa 5th Japan B.League 2020-21 elims kontra Shimane Susanoo Magic sa Yonago Industrial Gymnasium sa Yonago, Tottori, Japan nitong Sabado.

Related Posts

Tan pasiklab sa bubble

Painters supalpal kay Lee, Magnolia

P146K sapol ni Dottie

Kumpiyansa ang San-En NeoPhoenix coach sa three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion dahil halos lahat ng galawan ay alam ng 23-year-old, 6-foot-2 Ilonggo cager nang maging isa sa susi Ravena sa pag-alpas ng team laban sa Shimane, 83-82.

“He is one of our excellent players and you can see it with his talent. He knows almost everything,” anang Serbian mentor, na bumilib sa pambato ng ‘Pinas dahil sa kabila ng pressure ay naigapang ang laro.

“Today, he was under pressure with his first professional game and he showed everything,” dugtong pa ni Vicentic kay Ravena na nagbaon ng 13 points at tig-2 rebounds at assists. “I’m so happy that his debut is with a win.” (Aivan Denzel Episcope)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Gilas, Indonesia lang sa bubble

Mahika ni Standhardinger isasalba ang Batang Pier

Kevlar, Narrative bet ng mga tipster

1 of 497