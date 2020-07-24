Abante Online
September board exam sa mga doktor tuloy

News
By Abante News Online
Inanunsyo ng Malacañang nitong Biyernes na tuloy ang Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) na itinakda sa Setyembre.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, inaprubahan sa pulong ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases na ginanap noong Huwebes, ang pagsasagawa ng PLE sa kabila ng banta ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“The examination, which is Part II of the testing activities for the March 2020 Physician Licensure Examination, is tentatively scheduled on September 20 and 21, 2020,” ani Roque.

Ipatutupad aniya ang mahigpit na health protocol sa gagawing pagsusulit sa mga nais maging doktor. (Prince Golez)

