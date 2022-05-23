Senado: Panalo ni Marcos harangin sa PET

Maari namang maghain ang mga natalong grupo ng kaso sa Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) laban kay presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kung hindi sila sang-ayon sa resulta ng nagdaang presidential elections.

Ito ang pahayag ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon kasabay ng paniniwalang hindi pipigilan ng Korte Suprema ang pagbibilang at pagproklama ng Kongreso sa mga nanalo sa pagka-presidente at bise presidente.

Ang PET ang electoral tribunal na nagdedesisyon ng mga election protest na may kinalaman sa eleksyon sa presidente at bise presidente.

Sabi ni Drilon, kahit si Marcos ay naghain noong sa PET ng protesta laban sa nanalong bise presidente noong 2016 na si Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Kung sa tingin ng petitioner ay hindi qualified si Marcos, ang remedy ay pumunta sila sa PET na ginawa rin noon ni Marcos,” sabi ni Marcos sa panayam sa radyo noong Linggo.

Maging si Senador Francis Tolentino ay sumang-ayon sa sinabi ni Drilon dahil iyon lamang aniya ang pinakamainam na opsyon sa mga grupong naghain ng petisyon sa Korte Suprema na humihiling na ipatigil ang bilangan at proklamasyon laban kay Marcos.

“The Senate will perform its constitutional duty of canvassing the votes garnered by the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates regardless of the pending cases before the Supreme Court on questions of law concerning qualifications,” sabi ni Tolentino sa isang statement.

Ayon kay Tolentino, mandato umano ng Kongreso magbilang ng boto at magproklama ng mga nanalong kandidato sa pagka-pangulo at pangalawang pangulo kaya mas mainam sa mga natalong grupo na maghain na lang ng protesta sa PET.

“Our job is to canvass the votes cast and proclaim the eventual winners as manifested by the people’s collective will. If ever any losing party will question our decision thereafter, they can file a petition before the PET composed of the honorable justices of the Supreme Court,” punto ni Tolentino.

“That is our constitutional design, and it should rest that way for generations to come. The decision of the people is beyond eligibility, it is a decision of who they want to govern themselves. The people’s decision is the voice of God,” sambit pa ng senador. (Dindo Matining)