Senado nagbunyi sa suspensiyon ng private school taas-buwis

News
By Abante News Online
IKINAGALAK ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros ang desisyon ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na suspendihin ang 25 porsiyentong pagtaas sa buwis ng mga pribadong eskuwelahan sa bansa.

“We welcome the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s suspension of its Regulation No. 5-2021 which imposed a 25 percent increase in the income taxes to be paid by private schools,”reaksiyon ni Hontiveros.

Nauna nang pinanawagan ni Hontiveros na itigil ang kautusang ito dahil lalo lang itong magpapapahirap sa mga pribadong paaralan na humaharap na sa mga pagsubok ng distance education at mas bumabang enrollment turnout.

“While we are delighted with the news, I hope that, moving forward, before implementing such orders, government institutions will carefully discern and take into conside­ration the conditions of the sectors hard-hit by the pandemic,” sabi ni Hontiveros.

“Lalo pa’t nakasalalay dito, hindi lang ang hanapbuhay ng mga guro at school staff kundi ang kinabukasan ng ating mga kabataan,” sambit pa nito. (Dindo Matining)

