Senado, Kamara kasado sa special session

NAKAHANDA ang Senado na aksiyunan ang hirit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Kongreso na magdaos ng special session para magpasa ng supplemental budget na gagamitin sa posibleng evacuation ng mga overseas Filipino worker (OFW) sa Middle East, ayon kay Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“If ever the President will request for a special session for the need to pass a supplemental budget to help repatriate our Kababayans from the Middle East, we in the Senate are prepared to act on his request and can meet at any time in the interest of our OFWs,” pahayag ni Zubiri sa isang statement.

Pero pansamantala, sinabi nitong maari namang gamitin ng Pangulo ang bilyong pisong contingency fund na nakalagak sa ilalim ng Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) para sa repatriation ng mga OFW sa nasabing rehiyon.

“Those funds are readily available for these emergencies. We support the President’s plan to set up a Crisis Committee in charge of the massive plan to bring back our OFWs in case war breaks out between Iran versus the US and its allies such as Saudi Arabia which hosts over a million Filipino workers,” sabi ni Zubiri.

Handa rin ang Kamara na magsagawa ng special session, ayon kay House Majority Floor Leader at Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

“Such communication is needed to guide us on what is expected of Congress during the special session,” saad ni Romualdez.

Binuo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang isang special workin­g committee para bumalangkas ng mga hakbang para sa evacuation ng mga Pilipinong nasa gitnang silangan.

Sa 45th cabinet meeting na pinangunahan ni Pangulong Duterte sa Malacañang nitong Lunes nang gabi, inihayag nito ang pangamba para sa mga manggagawang Pinoy na nasa iba’t ibang bansa sa Middle East.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo na inatasan ng Pangulo ang special working committee na maghanda ng contingencies at maglaaan ng trabaho sa mga proyekto ng gobyerno para may trabaho ang mga uuwing OFW pagbalik sa bansa.

Ang special working committee ay kakatawanin ng mga kalihim ng Department of National Defense, Department of Interior and Local Government, National Security Adviser, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Labor and Employment at Department of Transportation.

Inatasan din ni Pangulong Duterte si Department of Environment and Natural Resources Sectetary Roy Cimatu na dating Special Envoy to the Middle East na bumiyahe agad sa gitnang silangan para makipag-ugnayan sa mga host country at ilatag ang mga paghahanda para sa evacuation. (Dindo Matining/JC Cahinhinan/Aileen Taliping)