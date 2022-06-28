Senado hinamon ng Malacañang! BOC boss, 21 pang dawit sa smuggling sampolan

Dapat kasuhan sa Ombudsman ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno at mga personalidad na tinukoy ng Senado na sangkot sa agricultural smuggling sa bansa.

Ito ang inihayag ni acting Presidential Spokesman Martin Andanar, makaraang lumutang ang pangalan ni Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, na isa sa 10 opisyal ng gobyerno na umano’y protector ng smugglers na nagpupuslit ng mga produktong agrikultural sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Andanar na kaisa nila ang Senado sa paglaban sa korapsiyon sa gobyerno kaya marapat lamang na gumawa ng karampatang aksiyon batay sa inilabas na report ng Senate Committee of the Whole.

“We are one with the Senate in fighting corruption in the bureacracy,” ani Andanar.

Mayroon aniyang pagkakataon ang mga inaakusahang opisyal ng gobyerno na sumagot sa mga akusasyon sa sandaling maihain ang reklamo laban sa kanila sa Ombudsman.

“File the necessary charges before the Office of the Ombudsman, so officials and persons mentioned in the Senate report could beafforded due process, face their accusers, and have their day in court,” dagdag ni Andanar.

Bukod kay Guerrero ay lumitaw din sa Senate report ang pangalan ng ilan pang opisyal ng gobyerno na umano’y protector ng agricultural smugglers gaya nina Agriculture Undersecretary Ariel Cayanan; Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) Director George Culaste; Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Director Eduardo Gongona; Laarni Roxas ng BPI’s Plant Quarantine Services Division; Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Raniel Ramiro; Customs Deputy Commissioner Vener Baquiran, Director Geofrey Tacio ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service; at Yasser Abbas ng Import and Assessment.

Pinangalanan din ng Senado ang mga umano’y smuggler ng agricultural products na nag-o-operate sa mga puerto sa Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Subic, Batangas at Manila International Container Port na sina David Tan also alyas David Bangayan, Gerry Teves, Manuel Tan, Jude Logarta, Leah Cruz alyas Luz Cruz at Lilia Matabang Cruz alyas Onion Queen; Andy Chua, George Tan, Paul Teves, Tommy Go, Wilson Chua at isang Mayor Jun Diamante.

Samantala, mariing itinanggi ni Guerrero ang alegasyong sangkot sa smuggling .

Iginiit ni Guerrero na ang mga law enforcement agencies gaya ng National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Armed Forces of the Philippines at Philippine National Police ay tumangging naglabas ng Intelligence Report na nag-uugnay sa sinumang BOC official sa anumang smuggling activity.

“We firmly denounce fraudulent importations of agricultural products. BOC remains committed to its mandate of securing the country’s borders against the entry of smuggled agricultural products and other illicit goods,” ani Guerrero. (Aileen Taliping)