Sen. Lacson napamura sa reinstatement ni Marcos

Inalmahan ng mga senador ang reinstatement ni Supt. Marvin Marcos at ang 18 pang pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay kay Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. noong Nobyembre 2016.

Labis na ikinagalit ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman ng senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, ang pagbabalik trabaho ni Marcos matapos pagsilbihan ang apat na buwang suspensyon.

Nakulong ang grupo ni Marcos sa kasong murder subalit ibinaba ng Department of Justice (DOJ) sa homicide ang kaso kaya’t nakapagpiyansa at nakalaya ang police colonel.

Noong nakaraang taon inimbestigahan ng komite ni Lacson ang kaso at naglabas committee report ang Senado noong Marso at sinabing pinagplanuhan ni Marcos at mga kasabwat niyang pulis sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 8 ang pagpatay sa alkalde upang hindi sila maidamay bilang protektor at nabigyan ng payola sa drug operation ni Kerwin Espinosa.

Pero sa inilabas na imbestigasyon ng Internal Affairs Service (IAS) ng PNP, wala raw sa Baybay sub-provincial jail si Marcos noong mangyari ang pagpatay kay Espinosa.

“It is not even a reinstatement. Rather, it was back-to-duty status after serving his 4-month suspension order incorporated in a ‘slap-on-the-wrist’ administrative penalty imposed on Marcos by the PNP IAS and subsequently approved by CPNP de la Rosa,” himutok ni Lacson.

“According to the decision, Marcos was not physically present when the raiding team killed Espinosa and Raul Yap, but outside supervising the operation. The others were given demotions and 6-month suspension. This effectively disregarded the conspiracy angle. In sum, there is a phrase to describe this whole damn thing: Put*ng I*a!”diin ng senador.

Ikinadismaya din nina Sens. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Grace Poe, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan at Bam Aquino ang reinstatement ni Marcos.

“I still believe that not pursuing cases against Marcos and treating him with kid gloves is a wasted opportunity for the administration to show and prove to the international community and their critics that it will not stand for abusive policemen and those who do shortcuts in violation of existing law in the performance of their duties,” komento ni Escudero.

“…his reinstatement to active duty may further tarnish the PNP as an institution that should value and uphold the rule of law in the performance of duty. Such reinstatement may just encourage a culture of impunity among the ranks. The PNP could very well carry out its duties in protecting our people without somebody like Marcos and his cohorts,” giit naman ni Poe.