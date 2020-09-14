Sekyu binigyan ni Gohing ng bisikleta

HINDI lang idol sa bombahan ng bola si Premier Volleyball League (PVL) star Melissa Gohing.

Sa Instagram story ni volleybelle Mela Tunay, teammate ni Gohing sa Motolite, ibinahagi nito ang naging pagtulong ni Gohing at kanyang boyfriend na si actor Rocco Nacino sa isang guard na nanakawan ng biskleta.

“Kuya Clark, the guard in my sister’s office, had his bike stolen last week and since then, he has been walking from home to work & vice versa Makati-Mandaluyong). I told this story to our team so we can find ways to help and luckily Kuya @nacinorocco & Achi @gohingmelissa decided to donate bike from @bisikletamanila to Kuya Clark,” sey ni Tunay.

Kwento pa nito, sobrang saya at maiyak-iyak pa ang guard ng supresahin ni Gohing at Nacino. “In the end, he was very happy to receive this unexpected gift and so grateful that he doesn’t have to walk from home to work anymore.” (JAToralba)