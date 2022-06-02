Seeing double in Sombrero

You don’t have to be drunk to start seeing double when you go to Sombrero Cafe & Bar!

With their new Happy Hour promo, you get two drinks for the price of one bringing twice the fun to your nights from 4PM – 7PM daily.

Gather your friends and wind down after hours with a refreshing glass of Cuba Libre, a favorite Cuban cocktail of rum, coke, and lime.

You can never go wrong with the Classic Margarita filled with tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.

Or go for something sweet with a kick in Sombrero’s Raspberry Mojito.

Tapas? Paellas? Cocktails? Coffee? All these and more are on Sombrero’s menu. Whether you are looking to grab a few drinks with friends after work or to enjoy lunch with the entire family on a weekend, there’s a little something for everyone. Pet owners can even bring their fur babies with them and dine at the Sombrero’s al fresco area.

Sombrero Cafe & Bar beckons to you with a promise of tasty Mexican-inspired goodness and a fun time. It is one of the newest concepts from The Villar Group of Companies, with branches in the following locations:

Sombrero EVIA – Ground Level, Promenade, Evia Lifestyle Center, Daang Hari Rd., Las Pinas City.

Sombrero NOMO – 2nd Floor NOMO A Vista Lifestyle Center, Molino Blvd, Bacoor, Cavite

Sombrero Global South – Vista Mall Global South, C5 Extension Rd, Manuyo Dos, Las Pinas.

Sombrero Bataan – 2nd Floor Vista Mall Bataan, Balanga, Bataan

Sombrero Dasma – 2nd Floor Vista Mall Dasmarinas, Emilio Aguinaldo Hwy, Dasmariñas, Cavite

Want to know more? Check out Sombrero’s social media accounts for more information on the latest news and updates. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok @sombrerophl.