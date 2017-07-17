Sec. Ubial tinaningan ni Duterte

Aligaga si Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial sa taning ng Malacañang na tapusin sa loob ng 60-araw ang pagbili sa mga medical supplies ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Philippine National Police (PNP), kundi masisibak ito sa pwesto.

Mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang nagbanta na hindi siya mangingiming sibakin sa pwesto si Ubial kapag naantala pa ang pagbili ng mga kailangang health supplies ng security forces ng pamahalaan lalo’t nagpapatuloy pa rin ang bakbakan sa Marawi at iba pang lugar sa Mindanao.

Sinabi ni Ubial sa press briefing sa Malacañang na bumuo na sila ng Special Bids and Awards Committee na siyang tututok sa procurement process ng medical supplies.

“Right now, we’ve created a Special Bids and Awards Committee to handle the AFP and military …not just AFP, also the PNP,” ani Ubial.

Tiwala ang kalihim na matatapos nila ang procurement bago mapaso ang ibinigay na taning ni Pangulong Duterte.

“The Special BAC are fast-tracking the procurement. Actually, we’ve used the Marawi incident to categorize the procurement under emergency procurement. So it can be procured within 60 days,” pagtitiyak ni Ubial.