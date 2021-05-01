Sec Berna: 400K nawalan ng trabaho sa tourism may tig-P5K

Inanunsyo ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na makatatanggap ng P5,000 cash assistance ang 465,530 tourism worker sa buong bansa na naapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayon kay DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, ang one-time financial aid ay mula sa programa ng Department of Labor and Employment.

“We are hopeful that this financial assistance will provide some relief to our most affected stakeholders and tourism workers during these difficult times,” saad ni Puyat.

“While it may help in the short term, we believe that the best way to help stakeholders, in the long run, is to develop a tourism industry that is stronger, more resilient, and more adaptable to change,” aniya pa.

Una nang nagbigay ang DOT ng ayuda sa 325,678 na tourism worker. (Ray Mark Patriarca)