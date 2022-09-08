Sebastian, 3 pa sabit sa korapsiyon, smuggling

Inirekomenda ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa Office of the Ombudsman na sampahan ng mga kasong administratibo at kriminal ang apat na opisyal ng Department of Agriculture (DA) at Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) kagunay ng kanilang pagkakasangkot sa kontrobersiyal na importasyon ng asukal.

Base sa inilabas na committee report, tinukoy ang apat na opisyal na mahaharap sa iba’t ibang kaso na sina DA Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, dating SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica, at mga board member na sina Roland Beltran at Aurelio Gerardo Valderrama Jr.

Inirekomenda rin ng komite na pinamumunuan ni Senador Francis Tolentino na isama ang apat na opisyal sa immigration lookout bulletin.

“Preliminary evidence showed that the four officials have committed the administrative offenses of serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service, and gross insubordination under the revised rules on administrative cases in the civil service,” saad sa committee report na binasa ni General Counsel Gerald Mosquera.

Kabilang sa mga kasong kriminal na inirekomendang isampa laban sa mga nabanggit ay ang sumusunod:

*paglabag sa Section 3 (a) at 3 (e) ng Republic Act No. 3019 o Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act;

*paglabag sa RA 10845 o Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016

*usurpation of authority or official functions na may parusa sa ilalim ng Article 177 ng Revised Penal Code.

Sabi ni Tolentino, 14 sa 17 miyembro ng Blue Ribbon ang lumagda sa report habang isa ang nagbigay ng dissenting opinion.

Fall guys – Hontiveros

Dismayado si Senador Risa Hontiveros sa resulta ng imbestigasyon ng Blue Ribbon kung saan nirekomenda ang pagsasampa ng mga kaso laban sa nabanggit na mga opisyal na sangkot sa Sugar Order No. 4 para sa importasyon ng 300,000 metriko tonelada ng asukal.

“There was and there is a shortage. Facts don’t lie. The numbers don’t lie. I hope this puts to rest all speculation that the shortage is artificial, na may bode-bodegang asukal. These optics need to be seen against the data — how much sugar do we as a country actually consume, how much are we producing locally,” reaksiyon ni Hontiveros.

“Pero, with due respect to the Chair, tila may ginawang fall guys. Of course the president can retract orders and override policy, but I believe Usec Sebastian when he says he was of the good faith belief that the importation not only was necessary, (and that) it had the support of the Chief Executive,” dagdag pa ni Hontiveros.

Nauna nang kinuwestiyon ni Hontiveros ang pagkakadawit ni Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez at ang testimonya nito sa importasyon ng asukal.

Giit ni Hontiveros na hindi naging transparent si Rodriguez nang magbigay ito ng testimoniya sa Blue Ribbon Committee hinggil sa naganap na pagpupulong noong Agostos sa pagitan ng pangulo at ng mga opisyal ng SRA.

“What are they hiding? What is the real score? Why did the ES need to be subpoenaed and why did he not disclose the August 4 meeting with the President in the first instance?” ani Hontiveros. (Dindo Matining)