Seal ng Cebu mayor’s office nawawala

SINIWALAT ni Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella na ma­ging ang government seal na nakalagay sa opisina ng dating alkalde Tomas Osmeña ay nawawala nang ipakuha ito para sana sa oath-taking ceremony ni North District Councilor Jerry Guardo.

“Under the law, the vice mayor cannot administer the oath. We just have to remove the seal of the vice mayor because the law mandates that the mayor administers the oath. But for strange reasons, we are looking for it and until now we haven’t seen it,” ani Labella.

Paliwanag ni Labella, sinisimbolo umano ng selyo ang mga mamamayan na nasasakupan ng siyudad na nirerepresenta naman ng dating local chief executive.

“The seal is something that is permanent. The person sitting in the office is just temporary. What’s permanent is the institution. And the institution is presented by the seal just like the flag.”

Matatandaan na naiulat na tinanggal ni Osmeña ang lahat ng kagamitan maging mga tiles, tubo at toilet boil ng dati nitong opisina nang matalo ito at tuluyang bumaba sa pwesto.

Sinertipahan naman ng General Services Office na ang mga shelf, ilaw, plumbing fixtures, pinto at kisame ng opisina na tinaggal sa mayor’s office ay pag-aari ng dating alkalde. (Prince Golez)