Science ituturo sa TikTok

Hindi na lang para sa entertainment o pagpapakita ng talent ang video-sharing app na TikTok dahil magagamit na rin ito sa pagtuturo ng science and technology sa bansa makaraang makipag-partner dito ang Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Sa panayam ng PNA kay Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) executive director Enrico Paringit, sinabi nitong magtutulungan ang dalawang institusyon para mapasikat ang mga pananaliksik, sa tulong ng pagsasagawa ng mga training at mga pa-contest.

“TikTok looks at this partnership as its contribution in creating a platform for people to learn. The partnership provides them with educational content that can be viewed by their users,” sabi ni Paringit.

Dagdag niya tutulong umano ang TikTo sa pag-promote ng PCIEERD page na ‘Pinoy Sciene’.

Sa TikTok account na ito mapapanood ang mga video na ginawa ng mga staff at researcher ng PCIEERD.

“The new partnership will provide capacity building for researchers and science communicators. Trainings will be done via Zoom meetings and will be facilitated by TikTok content creators,” dagdag ng opisyal.

Umaasa ito na sa tulong ng partnership ng TikTok at government agency, maituturo sa mga mamamayan ang sariling teknolohiya.