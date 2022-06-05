Schrock nagsenti vs Dooley

BINUWELTAHAN ni national men’s football team captain Stephan Schrock ang nagbabalik na coach na si Thomas Dooley matapos siyang alisin sa national pool nang walang dahilan bago sumabak sa AFC Asian Cup qualifiers sa Ulaanbatar, Mongolia sa Hulyo 8-14.

“So I’m not good enough to make it to the squad – but at the same time not allowed to play against them coz they scared I could do to well?!,” bulalas ng Fil-German midfielder sa social media post Linggo ilang oras matapos ang panayam sa isang telebisyon.

“Swallowed my pride and ego again to help out our country and then again – this!?, ayon pa sa 35-year-old soccer player . “U can’t force someone to respect u, but still can refuse to be disrespected. Without any further explanations, which confuses me.”

‘Di rin naiwasana ni Schrock na ibahagi ang ilang naganap na personal na sakripisyo sa pagbabalik sa koponan matapos na mawala si Dooley bilang coach ng Azkals.

“Not many people know, the last two camps, my wife was pregnant. I left her at home for the national team without any outcome for me. The last camp especially, my son was at home with a broken leg, and I arrived 15 hours before the whistle blew and my whole family got COVID and I still refused to go home because I love the country,” sey pa niya. (Lito Oredo)