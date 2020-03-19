Una sa Balita


Scandal ni Via Gonzales ataw na ipakatap – mga netizen

No. 1 trending sa Twitter Philippines ang hashtag nga Via Gonzales tungod sa pagkatap sa video scandal niya.

Mihangyo ang mga netizen nga hunongon na kini tungod kay dili kiki makatabang sa giatubang sa nasud nga krisis sa coronavirus.

Dili ngayang husgahan si Via tungod sa kasaypanan kini sa lalaki nga iyang gisaligan nga maoy nag-video sa intimate moment nila ug mikatap sa social media.

“Wag niyo naman husgahan si via gonzales hindi porket nagkamali siya eh masamang tao na siya,” comment ni @kewibells.

“I saw pictures of “Via Gonzales” circulating online just because of her scandal?? Seriously people, we don’t know how embarrassed the girl is knowing her photos are being shared and there are those who are fucking asking for the god damned video?? Can we be trashier than this?” matud ni @aljaymirandilla.

“I can’t believe people still fall for shit like having the care for that Via Gonzales thingy scandal than to FOCUS MORE on the global pandemic we are all frustrated about right now. Welcome to the Philippines, y’all! Malala pa kayo sa virus,” matud usab ni @mspearlmaglinte.

