SC pinakakanta Marcos, Comelec vs DQ

Inaksiyunan ng Supreme Court en banc ang inihain na petisyon ng mga civic leader na magpalabas ng temporary restraining order kaugnay sa resolusyon ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) na nagbasura sa kanilang kahilingan na kanselahin ang certificate of candidacy ni President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Walang inisyu na TRO ang SC en banc sa halip ay inatasan nito si Marcos at ang Comelec na magkomento sa loob ng 15 araw.

“WHEREAS, considering the allegations contained, the issues raised and the arguments adduced in the Petition, without necessarily giving due course thereto, it is necessary and proper to REQUIRE the respondents to COMMENT on the petition and prayer for temporary restraining order within a period of 15 days from notice hereof,” ayon sa resolusyon ng SC en banc.

Kasama rin na pinagkokomento bukod kay Marcos at ng Comelec, ang Senado at Kamara. Una nang naghain ng petisyon ang mga civic leader noong Mayo 16, 2022 sa SC. Ibinasura ng Comelec ang petisyon laban kay Marcos dahil sa kawalan ng merito. Kaagad naman nagpasaklolo sa SC ang mga civic leader para kuwestiyunin ang resolusyon ng Comelec. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)