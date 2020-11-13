SC, NBI iimbestigahan murder-suicide sa Manila RTC

Inatasan ni Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta na magsagawa ng hiwalay na imbestigasyon sa pamamaslang kay Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 45 judge Maria Tersa Abdilla.

Si Abadilla ay binaril sa loob ng kanyang tanggapan ng clerk of court na si Atty. Amador Rebato Jr. Pagkatapos ay nagbaril naman sa sarili si Rebato.

Bagama’t isang panloob na uspain umano ang pangyayari ay dapat na makapagpatupad ng mas istriktong hakbang sa mga hukuman para hindi na maulit ang ganitong insidente.

Samantala, inatasan din ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na imbestigahan ang insidente.

“Though Judge Abadilla’s death appears to have arisen from an internal issue with her clerk of court, I have nonetheless directed the NBI to conduct a parallel probe, considering that the incident has implications on the personal security of our judges and justices,” ani Guevarra. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)