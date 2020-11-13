Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

SC, NBI iimbestigahan murder-suicide sa Manila RTC

News
By Abante News Online
0 3

Inatasan ni Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta na magsagawa ng hiwalay na imbestigasyon sa pamamaslang kay Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 45 judge Maria Tersa Abdilla.

Si Abadilla ay binaril sa loob ng kanyang tanggapan ng clerk of court na si Atty. Amador Rebato Jr. Pagkatapos ay nagbaril naman sa sarili si Rebato.

Related Posts

2 araw pa bago bumalik kuryente

14 todas sa kalamidad

Marikina, 6 probinsya bawal taas presyo sa bilihin

SM SuperKidsDay Banner Ad

Bagama’t isang panloob na uspain umano ang pangyayari ay dapat na makapagpatupad ng mas istriktong hakbang sa mga hukuman para hindi na maulit ang ganitong insidente.

Samantala, inatasan din ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na imbestigahan ang insidente.

“Though Judge Abadilla’s death appears to have arisen from an internal issue with her clerk of court, I have nonetheless directed the NBI to conduct a parallel probe, considering that the incident has implications on the personal security of our judges and justices,” ani Guevarra. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

74 migrant pupuslit sa Europa nalunod

Malacanang pinasaklolohan mga na-trap sa Marikina, Rizal

241 noche buena item walang taas presyo

1 of 729