SC inanunsiyo mga korteng sarado pa rin

By Abante News Online
Mananatiling sarado ang lahat ng mga korte sa Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan at Rizal o NCR Plus, na nasa modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), hanggang Mayo 14.

“All physically closed courts and judicial offices under ECQ and MECQ may be reached through their respective hotlines and email addresses posted in the Supreme Court website – sc.judiciary.gov.ph,” pahayag ni Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo sa isang circular.

Inatasan naman ni Gesmundo lahat ng mga hukom na ipagpatuloy ang remote video conferencing sa mga paglilitis ng kaso sa korte.

Ang mga korte naman na nasa general community quarantine (GCQ) at modified GCQ (MGCQ) ay bukas subalit limitado sa sa 25% capacity. (Issa Santiago/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

