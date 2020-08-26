SC binasura hirit na TRO sa ABS-CBN shutdown

Binalewala ng Supreme Court ang hiling ng ABS-CBN na temporary restraining order kontra sa cease and desist order ng National Telecommunications Commission sa Kapamilya network.

Sabi ni SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka, ang rason ng nasabing hatol ay dahil sa pagiging “moot and academic” na ng usapin.

“According to the Court, in light of the supervening denial of the pending House Bills for the renewal of ABS-CBN Corporation’s legislative franchise on July 10, 2020, the Court finds it appropriate to dismiss the case on the ground of mootness,” ani Hosaka.

“Because of this supervening event, there is no actual substantial relief which ABS-CBN Corporation would be entitled to regardless of the Court’s disposition of the merits of the Petition,” dagdag niya.

Aniya, unanimous o walang sinuman sa 14 justices ang tumutol sa pagbasura sa TRO petition ng ABS-CBN laban sa NTC. Si Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe ang member-in-charge ng kaso.

Samantala, hindi nakaboto si Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla dahil siya ay on-leave.

Hinain ang TRO matapos ilabas ng NTC ang cease and desist order nito laban sa ABS-CBN. Layon sana ng TRO na mapawalang-bisa ang shutdown order sa broadcast giant.(RC/JdL)