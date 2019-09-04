Una sa Balita


SC andam na nga ulanon sa petisyon kabahin sa GCTA

Andam na ang Korte Suprema sahigayun nga hugupan sila kang bisan kinsa nga mosang-at og petisyon kabahin sa kontrobersiyal nga pagpatuman sa Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) sa RA 10592.

Sa get-together event sa pagpangulo sa moretiro nga si Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, matud niini nga andam na ang ilang buhatan nga dawaton, iproseso ug tukion ang bisan unsang petisyon nga isang-at kabahin sa GCTA hangtud nga aduna kini kumpletong technical ug procedural requirement ug justiciable ang usa ka petisyon.

Una nang gituki sa labaw nga hukmanan ang petisyon sa ubang inmates sa New Bilibid Prison kabahin sa guidelines sa balaod ug kung mahimo bang ipatuman kini retroactively.

“Kung ang isang petition ay kumpleto ng compliance sa technical requirements or procedure requirements, ay ipoproseso ng Supreme Court ‘yan. As to what issues would be raised there, it will depend on whether the issue is premature or not yet justiciable. Assuming na justiciable na ‘yan it can be accept (sic). Although, we will wait for such eventuality doon sa GCTA,” matud ni Bersamin.

“Patungkol sa GCTA, mahirap kong pangunahan kung ano ang ipa-file. It all depends on the crafting of the petition whether the Supreme Court can exercise its jurisdiction on a particular matter,” dugang niyang pamahayag. (Jess Campos)[ri]

