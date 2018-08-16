SBP nagpasalamat sa ‘go signal’ kay Clarkson

KINAILANGAN pang magbigay ng ‘one-time’ special exemption ang NBA sa kaso nina ­Jordan Clarkson at da­lawa pa mula China para makapaglaro sa Asian Games.

Kahapon ay inilabas ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) at NBA ang joint statement bilang kompirmasyon sa opisyal na paglalaro ng Fil-Am Cleveland Cavaliers guard para sa Pilipinas sa Indonesia.

Pinasalamatan ng SBP ang NBA sa ginawa.

“This action of the NBA will no doubt cheer the hearts of Filipinos here and all over the world, as we warmly welcome Jordan into the Gilas Pilipinas team,” anang kalatas ng SBP.

Pinasalamatan din ng federation ang mga personalidad na gumawa ng paraan para makalaro si Clarkson sa Asiad 2018.

“After continued communication bet­ween the SBP and the NBA over the past few days, we were able to come together to pave the way for Jordan Clarkson to represent the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games,” pahayag naman ng NBA.

“The SBP and the NBA have a longstanding relationship of wor­king together to grow the game of basketball in the Philippines, and we share in the excitement of fans across the country and wish Gilas Pilipinas the very best in Indonesia.”

Kasama sa binigyan ng special exemption ng NBA sina Houston Rockets center Zhou Qi at Dallas Mavericks forward Ding Yanyuhang na parehong maglalaro sa China.

Hindi kasama ang Asian Games sa mga tournament na napagkasunduan ng NBA at FIBA na puwedeng pag­laruan ng mga NBA player na may aktibong kontrata, kabilang rito ang Basketball World Cup, Continental Cup competitions, qualifying tournament ng mga ito, at Olympics.

“However, due to a lack of clear communication of that agreement between the NBA and the Chinese and Philippines Basketball Federations, and after further discussions with both Federations, the NBA has agreed to provide this one-time exception,” paliwanag ng NBA.

Sa Aug. 21 magtatagpo ang China at Pilipinas sa group stage, at silbing unang laro ni Clarkson bilang miyembro ng National team.