SB19, Ben&Ben paborito ni US secretary

Ibang level na ang kasikatan ng mga Filipino band na SB19 at Ben&Ben.

Kasama kasi ang collaboration nila sa Spotify playlist ni US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Sa tweet, ibinahagi ni Blinken ang link sa mga paborito niyang kanta na ini-release taong 2021.

“Music brings people together– it transcends borders and everything else that might otherwise divide us. As we close 2021, I’m sharing some of my favorite songs released this year (or recently), by artists around the world. Hope you enjoy as much as I have,” aniya.

Makikita sa kanyang playlist na No. 12 sa mga kantang pinakikinggan niya ang MAPA (Band Version) ng SB19 at Ben&Ben. (Issa Santiago)

