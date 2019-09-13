Sawa ka na ba sa group fitness class?

Bored ka na ba sa usual group fitness classes? Why not try something different like POUND® ?

Nagmula sa Los Angeles, POUND® is a workout revolution and lifestyle brand that aims to change minds before bodies. Gamit ang beat and alternative movement, POUND® aims to launch people to new heights of self worth, happiness and human connection.

Ang workout na ito ay kombinasyon ng cardio, Pilates, isometric movements and plyometrics with constant simulated drumming—all to loud, kick-ass music na pwede mong sabayan sa pag kanta or sa paghiyaw.

Feeling rockstar while working out ang peg mo here. Perfect for all fitness levels, POUND® uses Ripstix®, lightly weighted exercise drumsticks to transform drumming into a sweat dripping, full body workout and stress release.

Mag-iimprove ang rhythm, timing, coordination, speed, agility, endurance, and musicality mo while burning up to 900+ calories per hour.

Madidiscover mo ang mga body parts na di mo inakalang mayroon ka pala, strengthening and sculpting infrequently used muscles, and drumming your way to a leaner, slimmer physique – all while rocking out to your favorite music!

At dahil sa mga ito ay nainlove sa POUND® ang UP Graduate banker turned entrepreneur turned fitness guru POUND® Pro Mara Pasco.

“It was early last year 2018, I was 13 kilos bigger and really wanting for a lifestyle change for the longest time when I get to try POUND® for the first time and fell in love with it. It gave me a sense of strong belief in myself that I can be more and I want to share that kind of feeling to my students whenever I teach POUND,” inilahad ng young hot momma of two toddlers.

Si Mara ay nagtapos sa UP Baguio with a degree in BA Communications at ipinagpatuloy pa ang kanyang pag-aaral ng Human Relations and Labor Management sa UP Diliman. Nagtrabaho ng 9 years sa mga international banks like HSBC And Australia and New Zealand Banks bago nagdesisyon na maging entrepreneur. She is currently managing an international distributorship business with her husband Mark. Kasalukuyang focused din siya sa role niya as a community builder of Smart Start Session- a diverse group of individuals whose goal is to provide holistic health solutions to individuals and other communities.

Truly, this superwoman is very passionate about her priorities -family, holistic wellness and helping others with their wellness journey.

