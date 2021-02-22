Saunders sibak sa Wolves

SINIPA ng Minnesota si coach Ryan Saunders sa kanyang puwesto, inanunsyo ni Timberwolves Basketball operations president Gersson Rosas nitong Linggo.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” bigkas ni Rosas. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.”

Kulelat sa 75th NBA 2020-21 season ang Timberwolves sa 7-24 win-loss record sa Western Conference.

Nalugmok ang Timberwolves, parehas na araw, kontra New York Knicks 103-99.

Ihahayag ng koponan ang papalit kay Saunders sa Martes. (Janiel Abby Toralba)