Sarah, Richard pinaplano na ang kasal

Nakabisita na ba kayo sa website ni Sarah Lahbati lately?

Last Friday, may pinost si Sarah sa www.sarahlahbati.com na, “I feel a little giddy sha-ring it with you guys, but after the last few months of celebrating growing our little fa-mily, I’ve finally started mapping out what the big day will be like for Richard and me.

“Now before we all get too excited, I just want to clear that everything is still in the planning stages, and I’ve been looking at a lot of inspiration online for what the big day could be.

“They say that most girls have their wedding planned out since they were young. But there is so much going on now, from themes to colors, to picking our flowers, dress styles, venues, and more. When you’re in a big family, you’re no stranger to weddings, but it’s totally different once it’s you!

“For now, let’s just have a little bit of fun! I prepared a short quiz from some of the wedding inspiration articles and photos I’ve seen. What kind of wedding suits your personality? Maybe you can even help me decide.

(Wink) Let me know your answers in the comments below, or leave me a message on my Instagram.”

Linawin ko lang ang inilagay ni Sarah, “Now before we all get too excited, I just want to clear that everything is still in the planning stages.”

So, huwag silang pangunahan ng kanyang fiancé na si Richard Gutierrez tungkol sa bagay na ‘yon at visit niyo na lang ang website niya dahil may mga tanong siya na puwede niyong sagutin at baka maka-tulong pa kayo sa pagpaplano niya tungkol sa bagay na ‘yon, huh!

Lovi ginawang Cubao ang US, London, S’pore

Ang bongga ni Lovi Poe at napaka-jet setter niya. Parang ginagawa lang niyang Cubao ang ibang bansa, ha!

Dumating lang siya sandali ng bansa mula sa Los Angeles, California kung saan ay nagbakasyon siya nang ilang buwan dahil balitang may Hollywood producer siyang boyfriend doon.

After nga ng ilang araw dito sa atin, lumipad siya sa London kung saan sila nagkita ng rumored boyfriend niya.

Naglibot din siya sa Europe at pagbalik ay may sinimulang project with Mac Alejandre tapos kahapon ay lumipad na naman pa-Singapore dahil may show sila doon ni Dennis Trillo.