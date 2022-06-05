Sara sa journo: Ininsulto mo mga taga-Mindanao!

Pumalag si Vice President-elect Sara Duterte sa post ni Raissa Robles sa Twitter kaugnay ng plano ni incoming Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco na buksan ang turismo sa Mindanao.

“The views expressed by Raissa Robles on Mindanao in reaction to the plan of incoming Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco to develop the region as a tourist destination are replete with journalistic recklessness and irresponsibility — something that calls for our collective condemnation as it grossly discriminated against all Mindanawons, especially those living in Moro communities,” sabi ni Duterte.

Sa kanyang tweet noong Hunyo 2 sinabi ni Robles: “Apparently, Frasco would like to open up Mindanao to tourism. Im sure the extremist Abu Sayyaf and other bandits would be pleased by the prospects of so many potential kidnap victims. Way to go, Frasco. Prep yourself for ransom negotiations. ASG might ask you to nego personally.”

Ayon kay Duterte ang pahayag ni Robles ay “demonization” ng Mindanao at insulto sa mga taong doon.

“Robles clearly wanted to undervalue everything that the Duterte administration has done in keeping the peace and security in Mindanao and ensuring that concerns caused by terrorist organizations, including kidnap for ransom groups, are addressed appropriately with the help of local governments and leaders of communities,” dagdag pa ng outgoing Davao City mayor.

Mula noong 2016 ng maupo si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, sinabi ng Vice President-elect na malaki na ang nabawas ang kidnapping operation ng Abu Sayyaf Group.

Kahit na si House Deputy Speaker and Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman ay kinumpirma umano na wala nang nangyaring kidnapping sa Basilan, ayon sa nakababatang Duterte.

“As a Filipino, Robles should be ashamed of herself for dangerously trying to stoke and encourage terrorist groups to target tourists in Mindanao,” dagdag pa ng alkalde ng Davao City. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)