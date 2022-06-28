Sara may pa-reunion sa mga VP

Wala umanong naka-schedule na pagpupulong sina Vice President-elect Sara Duterte at Vice President Leni Robredo bago ang inagurasyon ni President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Hunyo 30.

Pero, sinabi ni Atty. Reynold Munsayac, spokesperson ni Duterte na mayroong plano na imbitahan ang lahat ng naging bise presidente ng bansa sa isang fellowship lunch sa mga darating na araw.

Sinabi ni Munsayac na pag-uusapan sa fellowship lunch ang pagkakaroon ng security detail ng mga bise presidente at ang panukala na magtayo ng Vice President’s Museum.

“This will depend on the interest of the former VPs and would need a common available schedule for all,” sabi ni Munsayac. (Billy Begas)