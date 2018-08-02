Sara Duterte adunay dakung potensyal nga mahimong Presidente – Lacson

Giingong daku kaayo ang potensyal ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte nga mahimong lider sa nasud.

Matud ni Senador Panfilo Lacson nga siguradong kaya ni Sara nga modumala sa nasud tungod sa iyang gahi ug sa bansa kay aduna kini kalidad sa usa ka maayong lider.

“Speaking of Mayor Sara Duterte, make no mistake, if the next leader of our country would emerge from the young, fresh, and new faces in national politics, my top choice right now is Sara Duterte,” matud ni Lacson.

“She is strong-willed, stern, vibrant, progressive-minded, and has obviously good leadership qualities,” dugang sa senador.

“Right here in the Senate for example, a number of our young, hardworking colleagues are showing good leadership qualities but at this time and this is my personal opinion, based on whatever political sense I have accumulated after my long years in government service, Mayor Sara stands out and is right in front of the pack,” matud ni Lacson. ()