Sangley Airport aprobado sa mga airline firm

by jess campos

Uyon ang mga airline company nga gamiton ang Sangley airport sa Cavite aron kahatagan ug solusyon ang kahout sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

Matud ni Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, nga maayo ang resulta sa maong tigum.

Nakita niya ang hugot nga suporta niin sa paggamit sa Sangley airport.

Matid niya , “It was a productive and mutually beneficial meeting. Airlines expressed their willingness and commitment to support the government’s thrust to utilise Sangley airport. This is a solid demonstration of their trust and confidence in the administration of President Duterte.”

Lakip sa mga mitambong sa tigum ang Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) General Manager Ed Monreal, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) Director Carmelo Arcilla, Michael Tan ng Philippine Airlines, Lance Gokongwei sa Cebu Pacific, ug Capt. Dexter Comendador sa AirAsia.