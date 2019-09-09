Sanchez ‘di dumaan sa screening ng GCTA

Hindi umano dumaan sa regular na proseso ang rekomendasyon sa pagpapalaya kay convicted rapist-murder at ex-Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez, paniwala ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Ito’y dahil hindi umano kasama ang kaso ni Sanchez sa minutes ng Management Screening and Evaluation Committee (MSEC) na isinumite ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) sa Senate Senate blue ribbon and Justice committees.

Sabi ni Drilon, sa MSEC tinatalakay kung dapat bang bigyan ng good conduct at time allowance o hindi ang isang preso.

“The minutes (of MSEC) that you submitted did not seem to include Mr. Sanchez as among those whose entitlement to the GCTA was taken up, contrary to your rules,” pahayag ni Drilon kay Fredric Anthony Santos, Bureau of Corrections legal division chief, sa pagpapatuloy ng pagdinig ng Senado kahapon sa GCTA Law.

Ani Drilon, lumalabas sa minutes ng MSEC na hindi dumaan sa kanila ang kaso ni Sanchez, na isang requirement bago mabigyan ng GCTA ang isang preso.

“None of the minutes submitted would specifically take up the case of Sanchez. Just for the record, upon the examination of the (Senate) technical staff, none of the minutes submitted by the BuCor would show that Mr. Sanchez went through the MSEC,” dagdag nito.

Tinanong naman ni Senador Richard Gordon, chairman ng justice committee si Santos kung ang napag-usapan si Sanchez sa MSEC na inamin naman ng huli na hindi.

“Hindi po sa MSEC, dahil sa desisyon ng Supreme Court,” saad ni Santos. (Dindo Matining)