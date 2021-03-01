Sana all katulad ni Vico – Tito, Ping

ANG sariwang perspektibo ni Mayor Vico Sotto sa kanyang liderato ay nagresulta ng maraming positibong pagbabago sa Pasig City.

“Undeniably, Mayor Vico is a true leader in words and deeds. He ­exemplifies the true essence of public service — which is selflessly serving others and not himself, a complete dedication to the people, and creating a difference in the process,” ayon kay Senate President Tito Sotto, tiyuhin ni Mayor Vico.

”Sana all taga-Pasig, sana all katulad ni Mayor Vico Sotto,” giit pa ng Se­nate President.

Pinatunayan pa aniya ng kanyang pamangkin at inaanak na ang “youngness is not equivalent to immaturity or inexperience.”

Ang pahayag ay ginawa ni Sotto matapos pagtibayin ng Senado ang isang resolusyon na nagbibigay pagkilala kay Mayor Vico, na unang kinilala ng international anti-corruption champion ng US State Department.

Present si Mayor Vico sa Senado nang gawin ang deliberasyon at aprubahan ang Senate Resolution 660 na author sina Senador Panfilo Lacson at co-author naman ang Senate President.

“This recognition by the US State Department bestowed upon Mayor Vico Sotto, the only Filipino public servant in the roster of honorees, meaningfully uplifts the morale and dignity of the Filipino people amid the challenging times of global pandemic,” ayon sa resolusyon.

Sa sponsorship speech ay sinabi ni Lacson na napakasuwerte ng Pasig City dahil mayroon silang lider na ang iniisip ay ang kapakanan ng kanyang mga kababayan. (Dindo Matining)