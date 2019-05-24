San Lazaro Leisure Park host ng 1st leg Triple Crown

HOST ang Manila Jockey Club, ang pangunahing horse racing club sa bansa, sa 1st leg ng Philippine Racing Commission (PHILRACOM) Triple Crown bukas, Mayo 26, sa San Laza­ro Leisure Park sa Carmona, Cavite.

Ang Triple Crown ang pinakama­tinding bakbakan para sa mga 3-year old island born thoroughbred horses sa distansiyang 1,600 metro.

Early favourite si Obra Maestra na pag-aari ni Leonardo “Sandy” Javier, Jr pero tiyak bibigyan ng magandang laban ng iba pang champion horse gaya ni Real Gold ng C and H Enterprises.

Galing ito sa panalo kontra 11 kabayo sa katatapos lang na 2019 PHILTOBO Gintong Lahi Graduate Stakes Race nitong May 5.

Kalahok din ang mga stakes race winner na sina My Shelltex (Antonio Tan Jr.), Westeros (Juan Miguel D. Yulo) at My Jopay (Moises B. Villaseñor), maging ang mga tigasing kabayong sina Boss Emong (Edward Vincent Diokno), JAYZ (SC Stockfarm, Inc.) at Toyforthebigboy (Alfredo Santos).

“We are very excited with the upcoming 1st leg of the Triple Crown because of the caliber of the local horses participating in this year’s event with the eventual winner setting the pace for 2019. The horse that wins will not only earn its place in history, but will set the bar for the succeeding legs in the following months. We wish all the runners the best of luck!” sabi ni Andrew Sanchez, chairman ng PHILRACOM.

Kabuuang P3 milyon ang ipapa­mahagi sa mga magwawagi kasama ang mga tropeo para sa winning owner, trainer, jockey at breeder.

“It’s definitely going to be a blockbuster weekend for the entire fandom of horse racing in the Philippines! This weekend’s races will be the proving ground for some of today’s up-and-coming stars. We are going to witness Philippine horse racing at its finest,” sabi naman ni Atty. Alfonso G. Reyno III, President and CEO ng Manila Jockey Club. (Abby Janiel Toralba)