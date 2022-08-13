Same-sex union ilalarga sa Kamara

Maghahain ang Probinsyano Party-list Rep. Alfred Delos Santos ng panukalang na papabor sa same-sex union.

“The gift of the due process and equal protection clause under the 1987 Constitution is the protection from all forms of discrimination – a gift given to everyone, even those who do not conform to heteronormative standards,” ayon sa solon.

Una rito ay naghain ng kahalintulad na panukang batas si Senator Robinhood ‘Robin’ Padilla dahil sa paniniwalang lahat ay malayang magmahal ng sino man.

“It is for this reason that I decided to make it a priority to pass a House bill allowing LGBTQIA+ people to enter into a spousal civil union with the person they want to share the rest of their lives with, no matter the sex or gender,” ayon kay Delos Santos. (Eralyn Prado)