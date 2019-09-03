Same-sex marriage binasura ng SC

Tuluyan nang ibinasura ng Korte Suprema ang petisyon na nagsusulong sa same-sex marriage sa Pilipinas.

Batay sa desisyon na may lagda ni Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, ibinasura ng Kataas-taasang Hukuman ang same-sex petition dahil sa lack of standing ng petitioner na si Jesus Falcis, at paglabag din umano nito sa principle of hierarchy of courts at pagkabigo nitong ibangon ang actual at justiciable controversy.

“The court through the ponente, AJ Marvic Leonen, recognized the protracted history of discrimination, and marginalization faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, queer, intersex, and other gender sexual minorities (LGBTQI+) community along with their still ongoing struggle for equality, acknowledged that same-sex couples may morally claim that they have a right against discrimination for their choice of relationships and that official recognition of their partnerships may, for now, be a matter that should be addressed to Congress,” ayon sa Korte.

Pinatawan ng indirect contempt ng SC si Falcis at ang kanyang mga counsel matapos balewalain ang court procedure.

Taong 2015 nang ihain ni Falcis ang petisyon, kung saan inilarawan pa niya ang kanyang sarili bilang open and self-identified homosexual.

Humiling si Falcis sa hukuman na ideklarang unconstitutional ang ilan sa bahagi ng Family Code of the Philippines tulad ng depinisyon ng marriage na siyang isang espesyal na kontrata para pagbuklodin ang isang lalaki at babae.

“The definition of marriage adopted by the drafters of our Constitution is guided by the teachings of history and the recognition of the traditions that underlie our society. Marriage, as traditionally conceived in the Philippines, has always been between a man and a woman. Articles 1 and 2 of the Family Code are constitutional,” giit ni Solicitor General Jose Calida. (Lorraine Gamo)