Samantha namamayagpag: Kenya, Nigeria sa Miss Grand Int’l COVID-19 positive

Dalawang kandidata ng Miss Grand International pageant ay nag-positive for COVID-19. Ito ay sina Miss Nigeria and Miss Kenya.

Ayon sa official announcement ng pageant via Facebook: “Irene Ng’endo of Kenya and Chikaodili Nna-Udosen of Nigeria tested positive for COVID-19 after a regular routine swab test in Thailand.

“The organization transferred the candidates to Piyavej Hospital for further treatment. Other participants, on the other hand, tested negative.

“The Miss Grand International has follow the standard regulated guideline recommended by government together with doctor advice by moving both candidates to Piyavej Hospital for further treatment.”

Nasa maayos na kalagayan naman si Miss Philippines Samantha Bernardo na kamakailan ay nakakuha ng second highest score sa social media contest ng pageant na “Top 5 on Arrival” on Facebook.

Nakasama ni Samantha sina Miss Indonesia, Miss Myanmar, Miss Ecuador, and Miss Mexico sa isang special meal with Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil.

“We made it, Philippines! Maraming salamat sa mga bumoto at sumuporta. Tuloy ang laban, Pilipinas!” post ni Samantha sa social media. (Ruel Mendoza)