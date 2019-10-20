Samantha Lo nakulong sa Paris, matindi ang trauma

Pagkatapos na manahimik ng isang linggo tungkol sa kanyang whereabouts, ginulat na lang ni Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International 2019 Samantha Lo ang lahat, dahil heto nga at nakarating na siya sa Caracas, Venezuela noong madaling-araw ng October 20 para uma­bot sa pag-compete at i-represent ang Pilipinas sa Miss Grand International 2019.

Pinost ni Samantha ang pagdating niya sa airport sa Venezuela sa kanyang Instagram account.

Pinili ni Samantha na manahimik habang naging usap-usapan ang tungkol sa pag-detain sa kanya at pagpapa-deport sa kanya pabalik ng Pilipinas noong nasa Paris, France siya dahil sa fake passport issue.

Naglabas pa ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ng statement sa media that Samantha had no record in the Philippine passport data­base.

Pero mukhang naa­yos na ito dahil nakalipad na siya to Venezuela to compete.

Heto ang pinost ni Samantha tungkol sa mga pinagdaanan niyang trauma:

“I know people have been waiting to hear from me but this past week has been such a rollercoaster of stress and uncertainty that I felt it was unnecessary to involve the public.

“I chose to break my silence until I arrived in Venezuela because I wanted to make sure I got here safely. Despite what happened last week and the trauma that came with it, I have moved forward and pursued this journey knowing­ that I did not intentionally commit any of the acts that have been unfairly attributed to me. But yes, my local organizer, who handled my travel preparations, failed to equip me with the proper transit visa that may have enabled me to complete my earlier trip to this host country. More so, it wasn’t them who got me out of detention and put me safely on that plane to come back home. It was my family and other well-meaning Filipinos who did — and they are still not resting until this is over.

“And when this is all over, I hope to bring home the crown and glory to the Philippines and our people. It is not easy for me to do this — I still struggle with the fear and the trauma of recent days — but I know there is a bigger picture here and I will not let such fear silence me or deter me from the grand task ahead.

“I have come here not only as the candidate from the Philippines but as the voice of those who have faced similar situations like mine, the voice of those who have been abandoned of opportunity and pressured to remain silent.” (Ruel Mendoza)