Sam buwis buhay para kay Catriona

Iba-iba ang naging reaksyon ng netizen sa official statement ni Sam Milby kaugnay sa mga samut saring isyu na umiikot sa kasintahang si Catriona Gray. Kung ano-ano ngang tsismsi ang lumalabas ngayon tungkol kay Catriona.

Kaya naman to the rescue na si Sam, at sabi nga ay poprotektahan niya ang beauty queen, kesehodang umabot sa patayan.

“I cannot simply stand by and allow other people to take control of a narrative that is not theirs to tell.

“Cat and I have chosen to keep our relationship mostly private. It was only until recently that we made an exception, to lend our voices to charitable causes.

“Cat is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever know. She is always putting other people first; thinking of how to use her voice and talent to help other people in bed. Her grace, dignity, and strength even in the midst of all these false accusations make me admire & love her even more,

“I will always be here for he and will do everything in my power to protect her.”

Oh, di ba? Ipinaramdam na ni Sam na gagawin niya ang lahat maprotektahan lang ito.

Inudyukan ng mga netizen si Sam na pakasalan na si Catriona para matahimik na ang ex-boyfriend ng beauty queen, si Clint Bondad.

May mga nagsabi rin na pang-Miss U ang statement ni Sam.

@SweetGhee0829, “Pang Ms U din yung sagot, hindi nagkapakabog kay Cat.” (Rey Pumaloy)