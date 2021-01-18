Salvador malaki ang utang na loob kay Soberano

Friendship goals nga sina Liza Soberano at Janella Salvador. Si Liza nga ang tipo ng kaibigan na maasahan sa hirap at ginhawa, na itatago ang sikreto, kabahuan ng isang kaibigan.

Kaya naman, sobrang suwerte ni Janella na naging kaibigan niya si Liza. At lahat nga ay naiinggit, n asana ay makahanap sila ng kaibigan na tulad ni Liza.

“This is an extra special post. I just wanna thank a good friend for planning and organizing a surprise baby shower for me before I left the country months ago. This was after a secret maternity pictorial I did— my team told me I was gonna do an ootd in another room and BOOM. I’m not very good at reactions when people surprise me in person which explains my face in the video but seeing these people who are dear to me all in one room warmed my heart and reminded me of the good in the world despite the situation. That friend is none other than @lizasoberano. Thank you. You are a gem.

“PS special thanks to @enahq for the beautiful arrangement.

Well… (Dondon Sermino)