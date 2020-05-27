Saludo ako! Duterte nagpasalamat sa sakripisyo ng mga sundalo sa pandemic

Pinasalamatanan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga sundalo ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa naging kontribusyon at sakripisyo sa ginawang pakikipaglaban ng gobyerno sa COVID-19 crisis.

Nakipagpulong si Duterte sa ilang opisyal ng Philippine Army at Philippine Air Force (PAF) sa Malago clubhouse sa loob ng Malacanang Park.

“Saludo ako [sa] ginawa ninyo,” sabi ng Pangulo sa kanyang mensahe.

“I’m not paying you. I know that you are not mercenaries. You do not do it for money. You do it out of passion for the love of country because we are all Filipinos and we know where to place ourselves when the time comes,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Kasama sa pulong sina Senador Christopher Go at Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. (Prince Golez)