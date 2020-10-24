Saka na magbaboy, manok muna kainin- DA

Iimbestigahan ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang pagsirit ng presyo ng baboy sa merkado, na posible umanong iniipit ng mga hog raiser ang suplay ng naturang produkto.

“This slow drawdown or small demand for frozen meat indicates that most Filipinos prefer ‘fresh’ or newly-slaughtered meat, or traders are holding off the supply to artificially jack up prices,” ayon kay Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

Hinikayat din ng kalihim na manok muna ang tangkilikin ng mga Pinoy dahil sa mataas na presyo ng mga baboy.

Tumaas ng P20 hanggang P40 ang kilo ng mga baboy sa nagdaang araw, kung saan ayon sa DA ay kapag nakitang iniipit ng mga hog raiser ang kanilang mga baboy ay magsasampa sila ng kaso.

“We’re looking into reasons why there’s very slow withdrawal of frozen pork products despite the availability of supply, and demand has started to pick up as the government opens up the economy,” giit ni Dar.(RP)