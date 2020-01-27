SAF 44 tragedy dili na unta masubli – Palasyo

Naglaum ang Malacañang nga dili na masubli ang dugoung bahin sa kasaysayan, partikular ang SAF 44 tragedy.

Kini ang gipadayag sa Malacañang isip paghandum sa National Day of Remembrance sa mga Pilipino sa 44 nga sakop sa Philippine National Police-Special Action Force sa linuog nga pagpatay sa mga rebeldeng Moro sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao niadong Enero 25, 2015.

Sa gipagawas nga pamahayag ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, nga angayang hinuoktukan ang mga nahimong kasaypanan sa palpak nga operasyon sa PNP aron dili na masubli ang hitabo.

“As we recall the tragedy that befell the PNP officers in Mamasapano, Maguindanao and pay homage to the bravery and heroism of the 44 members of the Special Action Force or known as the fallen SAF 44, let us learn and reflect from the mistakes of this botched police operation that it will never happen again,” matud Panelo.

Giawhag sa kalihim ang publiko nga paayung iampo ang kalag sa mga namatay nga kapolisan ug makuha ang hustisya aron magmalipayon ang mga nasubong pamilya.

“We continue to pray for the eternal repose of the souls of these valorous men in uniform and hope that justice will finally come to give closure to these officers and their grieving families,” dugang pa ni Panelo.

Ang 44 ka sakop sa SAF 44 gihatagan ug posthumous medal of valor award o medalya ng kagitingan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte isip pag-ila sa usa ka bayani ug sa ilang pagbuhis sa ilang kinabuhi alang sa nasud.

Nahitabo ang dugoung trahedya ubos sa Aquino administration human napalpak ang Oplan Exodus sa PNP diin hapit mahurot sa mga Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter ang tibouk tropa sa SAF nga nag-operate batok sa teroristang si Zulkifli Abdhir.