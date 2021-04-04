Sabik nang magka-apo: Sharon hiningi mga itlog ni KC

Sa April 6 pa ang birthday ni KC Concepcion, pero binati na ito agad ni Sharon Cuneta.

“On Easter Sunday the year I turned 19, I became a mother for the first time to a princess we named Maria Kristina Cassandra. Your birthday this year will fall on Wednesday, but you will forever be my Easter Baby (hence, the name Kristina, after Papa Jesus!).

“I miss you and you are always in my heart, Toot. I love you very much. “Advanced Happy Birthday! (I REALLY want grandbabies! Only if you want. Otherwise I will wait ‘til your siblings start popping them out! Ang tagaaaaal naman! Can you consider a surrogate? I mean – just gimme your eggs and I’ll pick their poppa! Hehehe…Tutal I will kidnap all your babies! No pressure. I love you baby girl. @itskcconcepcion.”

Kaaliw talaga si Megastar!

Anyway, marami na ang nag-aabang sa ‘Revirginized’ movie nila ni Marco Gumabao sa VivaMax. (Dondon Sermino)