Ryan ‘ampalaya’ kay Pacman

IPINARATING ni WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia na hindi nito kasalanan ang hindi natuloy na laban kay eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Nitong Enero, matapos pabagsakin si Luke Campbell via seventh-round knockout, naging matunog ang pagtatapat ng 22-year-old boxer laban sa Pambansang Kamao.

Ngunit nitong Martes, isiniwalat ni Garcia na hindi matutuloy sa kasalukuyan ang boxing match nito kay Pacquiao.

“It’s all good, it’s all love, man. It’s not my fault, ever,” saad ng American undefeated boxer sa Fight Hub TV. “I always say yes to everything. If a fight ever falls through it’s because of the opposite side.”

Paliwanag pa nito, “that’s no disrespect to Manny, Manny’s a great fighter — I’m sorry, he’s a legendary fighter — and is somebody I respect a lot in and out the ring. So, you know, it was just little things on his end that didn’t let the fight happen.”

Samantala, nitong Miyerkoles, isiniwalat naman ni four-division champion Mikey Garcia na fina-finalize na umano ang laban nito kay Pacquiao sa darating na Mayo. (JAToralba)